Decathlon reduces the number of owned brands

decathlon rethinks its brand parterre. The French sporting goods company, according to the magazine Challengesintends to drastically cut the number of in-house labels, going from 70 to only 12. A change of course, therefore, compared to the slow but constant development carried out by the well-known chain, which since 1996 has segmented the proposal in detail for each area of ​​the sports panorama, dedicating a label to each practice.

The 12 surviving brands, among them Quechua, Domyos, Starboard, Brought in e Plasterwill absorb other labels created in recent years, such as Add, Artengo, In the wave, Elops o Fouganzaaccording to domestic media reports destined to disappear.

The management of the brand, we read on Fashion Networkconfirms that “work is underway to make it easier for customers to read and understand our product offerings, particularly involving own brands, and thus better meet their needs by offering them a smooth experience”.

“However – he continues – simplifying the offers does not mean reducing the choices and therefore we will continue to offer the same choice and the same diversity of sports that are the basis of Decathlon’s success”. For more details on the reorganization, still in progress, of the portfolio, however, it will be necessary to wait, the company puts its hands forward, which in 2022 exceeded 15 billion euros in revenues.

