Home » Guangdong Proposes New Regulations to Remove Restrictions on Drug Distribution in Hospitals for Improved Patient Access
News

Guangdong Proposes New Regulations to Remove Restrictions on Drug Distribution in Hospitals for Improved Patient Access

by admin
Guangdong Proposes New Regulations to Remove Restrictions on Drug Distribution in Hospitals for Improved Patient Access

Guangdong Plans to Relieve Restrictions on Medication in Hospitals to Benefit Patients with Diverse Medical Needs

In an effort to strengthen the accessibility of medicines for children, rare disease patients, and other vulnerable groups, Guangdong province in China is set to implement new regulations that will remove restrictions on the distribution of drugs in medical institutions. The move aims to benefit patients and facilitate the healthy development of clinical drug management.

On July 21, the Guangdong Health and Medical Commission issued a notice to solicit public opinions on the “Guidelines for the Administration of Drug Catalogs for Medical Institutions in Guangdong Province (Draft for Comment)”. This marks a significant step towards relaxing the limitations imposed on medication distribution within hospitals.

Guangdong Health and Health Commission stated that the removal of restrictions will contribute to promoting hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, as well as establishing better connections between medical institutions at different levels. As various measures are being implemented to deepen health system reforms, including the “zero markup” policy for drugs and the reform of the medical insurance payment system, medical institutions themselves have the ability to control medical expenses and medication usage. Thus, health authorities believe there is no longer a need for specific limitations on the number of medications.

The decision to relieve restrictions on medication distribution is expected to have a positive impact on patients with diverse medical needs. It will facilitate easier access to a wider range of medications, ensuring that patients receive the appropriate and necessary treatments.

The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to enhance healthcare services and create a more patient-oriented system. By aligning medical institutions at all levels, it is anticipated that patients will receive more specialized and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

See also  Food delivery, now Deliveroo Plus is included in the Amazon Prime subscription

The implementation of these new regulations in Guangdong province reflects the government’s commitment to continuously improving the medical and health system and meeting the specific needs of patients. Furthermore, it demonstrates the province’s determination to advance toward a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare system.

As of now, the public is encouraged to provide feedback and opinions on the draft guidelines, offering valuable insights that will contribute to the successful implementation of the new regulations in the future.

You may also like

Decathlon reduces the number of owned brands

The occupation arrests 570 Palestinian children during the...

The Tricky Terrain of AI in Political Campaigns:...

‘Atrato envenenao’: the footprint of mercury

Twitter could change its name to “X” soon...

Yangpyeong Expressway terminus change… 1 year and 4...

Mayor of Bucaramanga was outraged with Petro for...

Substitutions 2023, prohibited for newly hired teachers with...

Minagricultura referred to the mobilizations by the rice...

Robert Downey Jr. remembers the time Kate Winslet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy