Guangdong Proposes New Regulations to Remove Restrictions on Drug Distribution in Hospitals for Improved Patient Access

Guangdong Plans to Relieve Restrictions on Medication in Hospitals to Benefit Patients with Diverse Medical Needs

In an effort to strengthen the accessibility of medicines for children, rare disease patients, and other vulnerable groups, Guangdong province in China is set to implement new regulations that will remove restrictions on the distribution of drugs in medical institutions. The move aims to benefit patients and facilitate the healthy development of clinical drug management.

On July 21, the Guangdong Health and Medical Commission issued a notice to solicit public opinions on the “Guidelines for the Administration of Drug Catalogs for Medical Institutions in Guangdong Province (Draft for Comment)”. This marks a significant step towards relaxing the limitations imposed on medication distribution within hospitals.

Guangdong Health and Health Commission stated that the removal of restrictions will contribute to promoting hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, as well as establishing better connections between medical institutions at different levels. As various measures are being implemented to deepen health system reforms, including the “zero markup” policy for drugs and the reform of the medical insurance payment system, medical institutions themselves have the ability to control medical expenses and medication usage. Thus, health authorities believe there is no longer a need for specific limitations on the number of medications.

The decision to relieve restrictions on medication distribution is expected to have a positive impact on patients with diverse medical needs. It will facilitate easier access to a wider range of medications, ensuring that patients receive the appropriate and necessary treatments.

The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to enhance healthcare services and create a more patient-oriented system. By aligning medical institutions at all levels, it is anticipated that patients will receive more specialized and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

The implementation of these new regulations in Guangdong province reflects the government’s commitment to continuously improving the medical and health system and meeting the specific needs of patients. Furthermore, it demonstrates the province’s determination to advance toward a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare system.

As of now, the public is encouraged to provide feedback and opinions on the draft guidelines, offering valuable insights that will contribute to the successful implementation of the new regulations in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

