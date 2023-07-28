Decclesiis projects strong support for the productive sector to improve the quality of life of producers

The Governor-elect of San Pedro, Freddy Decclesiis, referred to the transition process that is being carried out in an orderly manner and without problems with the outgoing administration. In this regard, he commented on the main actions that he will carry out from the governorship.

Likewise, the new departmental head, stressed that the main objective of his management will be to strongly accompany the producers who have great needs in the countryside, taking into account that the base of the Sampedrana economy is peasant family agriculture.

