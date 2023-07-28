The National Flag is Beautiful: Children Sing at Opening Ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu

Title: The 31st Summer Universiade Kicks Off in Chengdu with Stunning Flag Entrance

Chengdu, July 28th – The 31st Summer Universiade commenced with a remarkable opening ceremony in Chengdu, highlighted by the entrance of the national flag of the People’s Republic of China. Accompanied by the angelic voices of six Yi children from Liangshan, Sichuan, the flag bearers proudly paraded the symbol of the nation into the stadium. This heartwarming spectacle captured the essence of patriotism and unity.

The mesmerizing opening ceremony, held at 8:00 p.m., began with the charming performance of the children’s choir, donning traditional attire representing the Yi nationality. Their harmonious voices resonated, singing “The National Flag is Beautiful,” filling the stadium with an overwhelming sense of pride. The flag bearers, holding the five-star red flag, made their way into the arena while the children continued their enchanting performance.

Following this captivating act, a choir composed of 112 college students from 56 different nationalities took over the stage. Their melodious rendition of “Singing the Motherland” conveyed a profound love and respect for their country. The transition between the two songs stirred simple yet profound emotions among the audience.

The six young Yi children, hailing from Zhaojue County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, showcased their immense talent on this grand stage. Among them, Ji Hao You Guo, aged 14, captivated everyone with his soulful voice. These children are part of the Zhaojue Wanda Sunac Red Ribbon Love School Chorus and participated in the remarkable cultural performance “The Great Journey”, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The significance of the performance by these talented children goes beyond mere entertainment. In 2018, during his visit to poverty-stricken areas in Liangshan, General Secretary Xi Jinping was touched by the sincerity and dedication with which Ji Haoyouguo, then only 10 years old, sang “The National Flag is So Beautiful.” The General Secretary’s applause mirrored the sentiment felt by the nation, and the memory of that remarkable encounter still prevails.

The opening ceremony and the flag entrance marked the commencement of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu. It beautifully blended the diverse cultures and ethnicities of China, offering a truly memorable start to this prestigious event.

As the flag reached the flagpole, the national anthem, “March of the Volunteers,” reverberated throughout the stadium, filling the hearts of all those present with a sense of national pride and unity.

The 31st Summer Universiade promises to be a celebration of global unity and sportsmanship, showcasing the talent and spirit of youthful athletes from all corners of the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

