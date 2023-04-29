Def, green light to the Senate. Tension in the majority

One day late Parliament has given the green light to the Def and to the budget variance, and it is except for the Council of Ministers on May 1st on the work order. now, however, the waste in the majority must be measured after it slide in the Chamber due to too many absences. They are “important waste”, admit center-right sources. The first signs indicate danger level voltages: exchanges of accusations and suspicions, especially in Forza Italia. “There is no political crisis”, the univocal message of FI and Lega. A question of “sloppiness”, to quote a minister: “If the problem were political, it would be simpler, we would sit down and solve it. Instead…”. Instead, now it will be necessary to give a “recorded” to the parliamentarians, and Giorgia Meloni seems willing to organize periodic meetings with the group leaders of the coalition. The theme is not new.

A certain abstentionism emerges in the commissions, in particular of Northern League and Force supporters, note the allies. A problem that goes beyond the need to adapt the Chamber’s regulations on quorums in the light of the cut in parliamentarians, raised by the group leader of FdI Tommaso Foti, who at the beginning of the session of the Chamber asked “sorry to the Italians and to the Prime Minister for what happened”. He’s the only one passage shared by the majority and the oppositionin a session suspended several times, the first due to an illness of Angelo Bonelli (after the checks he was discharged from Gemelli in the afternoon), at the end of the heartfelt explanation of vote by Avs.

Another suspension came after the tussle between FdI and Pd, who left the Hall completing a triple Aventine after those of the previous hours in the House and Senate Justice committees. “A day of forcing”, defined the secretary dem Elly Schlein. “Now they will be able to complete this scene of wanting, on May 1st, to bring in rules that make work even more precarious and dismantle the basic income”, commented the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte from Ivrea, shortly after the vote in the Chamber.

This time Def and offset are approved with 221 yeses26 more than yesterday, when the centre-right groups had ensured 211 deputies in the Chamber but only 195 were voting. “You learn from mistakes, I hope similar situations won’t happen again in the future“, the wish of Giancarlo Giorgetti. Many absentees lined up with ministers and group leaders to justify themselves: a stop in the bathroom, an electoral commitment, a conference… Trivial excuses for those who remember, for example, the then DS Guido Calvi crawling with the crutch to vote despite a fractured femur, in 2006. Yesterday we realized the risk at the last minute, without running for cover.Apart from the tensions with the opposition, everything went smoothly in the Senate on both days, “Without any slip-ups”, claims Ignazio La Russa “proudly”.

“There was a sense of irresponsibility and superficiality – the explanation of the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani -. Knowing that the gap is wide in the Chamber, someone left without warning: there is no justification”. For days he had been sending warning messages in view of the delicate vote, but some criticism reached Ciriani, even during the meeting of the FI. Where there was no lack of tension between the group leader Paolo Barelli, who was absent yesterday for a medical visit, and his predecessor Alessandro Cattaneo, with Patrizia Marrocco who underlined the importance of always being present, not just at the votes that matter most. Antonio Tajani called for unity, and when he applauded the entry of the ex dem Caterina Chinnici, they report that Cattaneo replied: “It cannot become the rule that to be valued in FI it becomes more convenient to leave and then return with honors”.