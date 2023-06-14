Defective signal box in Essen: rail traffic between Duisburg and Dortmund is affected – news

According to Bahn, the RE 1, RE 6 and RE 11 trains will be diverted between Duisburg Hbf and Dortmund Hbf. There are no stops in Mülheim (Ruhr) Hbf, Essen Hbf, Wattenscheid, Bochum Hbf. Alternatively, the trains stop in Herne, Gelsenkirchen Hbf and Essen-Altenessen.

Overall, the following lines are affected by the problems: RE 1, RE 2, RE 6, RE 11, RE 14, RE 16, RE 42, RE 49, RB 33, RB 40, S 1, S 2, S 3, S 6, page 9

Exact information on the duration of the blocking is not yet available.