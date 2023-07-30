Defense of Nicolás Petro denounces “hostile treatment” by the Prosecutor’s Office

After the Court 1 of Control of Guarantees of Bogotá suspended the hearing for legalization of capture, imputation of charges and insurance measure scheduled for Saturday, July 29 and rescheduled it for this Sunday, The process against Nicolás Petro Burgos and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez advances from the Colombian capital.

However, within the framework of the hearing, the defense of President Gustavo Petro’s eldest son has denounced a lack of guarantees and a hostile attitude on the part of the investigative entity, reiterating his request that Petro Burgos not advance the hearings from the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office .

“Yesterday I filed a memorial at the judicial services center, with a copy to the Public Ministry, requesting that today’s hearings be held in a place other than the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office, taking into account that the accusatory system is a system of parties, governed by the principle of equality of arms, which would be completely violated in the event that the hearing is held in the facilities of our counterparty,” said Juan Trujillo, attorney for Nicholas Petro.

