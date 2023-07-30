Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, taking his tenth victory – the eighth in a row – in twelve races run so far in the World Championship. Verstappen had started from sixth position, despite having set the fastest time in qualifying, due to having replaced the gearbox of his Red Bull. Despite this he won easily, overtaking both teammate Sergio Perez, who finished second, and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who started from pole position and finished third. On Saturday, Verstappen had also won the Sprint Race, i.e. the mini race that takes place before six Grands Prix of this edition of the Formula 1 world championship.

In the driver standings updated after this last race weekend Verstappen is first with 125 points ahead of Perez. All the Grand Prix races so far have been won by Red Bull, which in the constructors’ standings is over 250 points clear of second place, Mercedes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

