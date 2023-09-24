DEL: DEG celebrates surprising derby victory at the Haien – Ice Hockey – Sport

Cologne played the power play in the style of a front runner and took the lead for the first time with Louis-Marc Aubry’s 100th DEL goal in the 240th derby (41st). Things got even worse for Düsseldorf: Moritz Wirth received the next penalty in the 43rd minute, which the Haie used to make it 3-1 (43rd) thanks to Maximilian Kammerer, who decisively followed up in front of the goal.

DEG comes out in the majority to compensate

Although the Cologne team had impressively demonstrated their power play qualities, the guests conceded the next two penalties in the 45th minute, but survived the double outnumbered situation without another goal. The DEG then avoided the penalty box and allowed the Cologne team to go first.

The Düsseldorf team “used” this like the Haie did before in a double pack. The latter demonstrated how to ideally use a 5:3 advantage: with two goals. First Kevin Clark reduced the score to 2:3 (54th), and when the Haie had four players on the ice, Luis Üffing made it 3:3 (56th). Shortly before, Kammerer had made it 4-2 for Cologne, but failed because of Haukeland.

Clark converts decisive penalty

The fact that the Cologne team went into extra time despite this period of pressure from the guests was thanks to their keeper Mirko Pantkowski, who saved from Clark shortly before the end. In overtime, both goalkeepers made strong saves to prevent further goals, so the derby had to be decided in a penalty shootout.

The first six shooters failed because of Haukeland and Pantkowski, while Ehl hit the post in seventh place. The gates remained boarded up. Even after 14 shooters, no goal was scored. The 15th was Düsseldorf’s Clark, who hit the top right corner, which Aubry, as the last Haie shooter, could no longer counter.