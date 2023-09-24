Home » Live, Wales
Welcome to this live dedicated to the match between Wales and Australia. A high-risk match for the Wallabies, after their historic defeat against Fiji (22-15). Already with their backs against the wall, they must absolutely win over the Leek XV to keep their chances of qualifying for the rest of this World Cup intact. The task will not be easy: the Welsh – certainly far from their heyday – have two improved victories since the start of the group stages.

What is it about ? From the match of the 3rd day of the group stages of the Rugby World Cup between Wales and Australia. A meeting of group C, which the XV du Poireau dominates for the moment.

Or ? At Groupama Stadium, in Lyon.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.

On which channel ? On TF1.

Qui live ? We return to a classic composition on the Austerlitz cauldron side with the “VV” hinge, Valentin Baudry and Valentin Moinard. Jérôme Porier will be responsible for shooting on goal from the Lyon stands.

The composition of the teams:

L. Williams – Rees Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams – (o) Biggar, (m) Davies – Morgan (cap.), Faletau, Wainwright – Beard, Rowlands – Francis, Elias, G. Thomas.

Remplaçants : Dee, Domachowski, H. Thomas, Jenkins, Basham, T. Williams, Anscombe, Dyer.

Selector: Warren Gatland.

Kellaway – Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete – (o) Donaldson, (m) McDermott – T. Hooper, Valetini, Leota – Arnold, Frost – Slipper, Porecki (cap.), Bell.

Substitutes: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa’amausili, Philip, McReight, White, Gordon, Vunivalu.

Coach: Eddie Jones.

Who referees? Englishman Wayne Barnes.

What we won’t talk about? That the titles of novels speak of our times.

To read in the meantime:

Australia is counting on its young players from the Pacific Islands to bounce back

How Fiji structured themselves to be more than just a crazy team

The Fijians create a surprise by beating Australia

Between sporting and economic crisis, Wales in the doldrums

The grave of the creator of rugby, William Webb Ellis, which has become a place of pilgrimage in Menton

How did rugby spread around the world? Understand in three minutes

What do the referee’s gestures mean?

The unofficial guide

Ask for the program… The next sports live streams from Monde

