Delary Stoffers is the new Miss Ecuador 2023

The Miss Ecuador 2023 gala reached its exciting finale in Santo Domingo on July 1, with shouts and hugs that marked the moment. Delary Stoffers Villón, a 22-year-old from Guayaquil, was chosen to represent the country in the next Miss Universe pageant, which will take place in El Salvador on a date yet to be defined.

Delary, a Business Administration student and professional model, has enjoyed participating in charity shows, which has given her confidence on the catwalk. In addition to her dedication to the world of fashion, she is also an animal rescuer and collaborates in the conservation of the environment.

During the event at the Punta Coco hotel, Villas Beach, in Cojimíes, Delary dazzled wearing the typical costume inspired by the Railroad by the talented designer Manolo Loor.

This spectacular dress, which was the winner, will once again be worn by Delary at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador. It seems that luck smiles at him from the first moment.

The first runner-up in the contest was Paulette Cajas Vela, a 21-year-old from Quito. Paulette will be in charge of representing the country in the Miss International contest. In addition to being a law student, Paulette has a clothing brand called amora.ec and is known as an influencer on Instagram, where she has more than 48,500 followers.

Beauty pageants are no stranger to Paulette, as she represented Ecuador as Continental Queen in 2018 at a pageant held in Mexico. Her solidarity side is shown through the volunteer work she does for Fundación Vista para Todos, as well as her participation in the restoration of rural schools in Puerto López and in a women’s freedom prevention center in the south. from the city.

The night of the Miss Ecuador 2023 gala was a celebration full of emotions and promises of successful representation for these talented young people.

