Miguel Bernardeau: Sculpting a Muscular Body Through Hard Work and Sports

Title: Miguel Bernardeau Opens Up About his Physique, Mental Health, and Career

By Fran Gómez

Madrid, Spain – Miguel Bernardeau, the 26-year-old actor widely known for his role in the series ‘Zorro’, recently sat down for an interview, where he discussed his sculpted physique, dedication to sports, and his mental health journey.

In the interview, Bernardeau revealed that he has always been hyperactive and cannot sit idle at home. As a result, he maintains a rigorous exercise routine on a daily basis to expend his energy. He candidly admitted, “I need a lot of exercise on a daily basis, a lot of activity.” He further emphasized the importance of sports in his life, mentioning how it helps him to clear his mind and find peace.

The actor, known for his honesty, shared his thoughts on physical appearance. While not being particularly vain, Bernardeau acknowledged liking to dress well and have his hair cut, but emphasized that he does not worry excessively about his looks. He humorously mentioned that he has not undergone any operations yet.

When discussing his physique, Bernardeau expressed his belief in accepting oneself while also striving for improvement. He acknowledged that he would change something about his physical appearance but emphasized that it does not reach the level of a complex. Training hard through activities like surfing, boxing, and Pilates has become his way of enhancing his physique.

Bernardeau also delved into the topic of mental health, stating that it’s essential to openly acknowledge feeling bad. He shared that spending time outside of Spain is therapeutic for him and revealed that he has been seeing a psychologist for years, particularly to navigate the numerous changes in his life. The actor stressed the importance of spending time with family, friends, and being close to the sea in maintaining his mental well-being.

Amidst his physical demands and mental health journey, Bernardeau recently concluded filming the first season of the series ‘Zorro’. He described the experience as being physically and mentally challenging. The actor believes that his commitment to sports and mental health plays a positive role in his acting career.

Miguel Bernardeau’s openness about his physique, mental health, and career have garnered attention and admiration from fans. His authentic approach to body image and mental well-being serves as a source of inspiration for many.

About the Author: Fran Gómez is a Madrid-based journalist specializing in men’s fashion and beauty. With extensive experience in the editorial world, Fran shares his knowledge and advice on dressing and caring for the male body in publications such as Men’s Health and Esquire. He is known for his ability to identify the latest trends and adapt them to different profiles of men while staying up-to-date with the fashion industry’s developments.

