DEMAND URGENT SCHOOL REPAIR IN KO’ Ê PORÂ « News cde

CONCEPTION (special envoy) The parents and teachers of School No. 841 “Sacred Heart of Jesus” of Ko’ê Porâ, Concepción district, request the urgent repair or construction of 5 classrooms that are in poor condition and involve danger for students.

4-decade-old building no longer offers warranty

The pavilion with 5 classrooms is in a dire state with cracked walls and a roof that begins to crumble, mainly the shingles, which can eventually fall on the students’ heads.

The building dates back almost 40 years and, despite repeated requests, through micro planning, until now no institution has responded, according to parents and teachers.

“We are afraid that with a strong wind it could collapse and affect our children, unfortunately no institution has responded to our director’s requests,” said Sulma Ramírez, mother of a family.

He added that due to the existing fear, every time the weather becomes threatening, the students must leave the institution to avoid any danger.

Pedro Martínez, a teacher at the institution, stated that they demand the use of FONACIDE resources for the school, since the need is great, not only in the building, but also in furniture. “Here the Municipality, the Governor’s Office or the MEC that manage the resources provided for this need must respond, unfortunately there is no return,” said the educator.

The school is 7 km from Concepción and has a population of 100 students, who support the precarious infrastructure.

