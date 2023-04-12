This Tuesday on the Plataforma program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about democracy as a public debate, and how much knowledge Salvadorans have on this subject.

Fagoaga pointed out that the recent survey of the University Institute of Public Opinion (Iudop) of the UCA, asked about democracy in El Salvador, where 53% of the population answered that they did not know about the subject,

In this context, he indicated that the University of Luxembourg says through a study that several countries in Latin America have grown in democracy, while Guatemala, El Salvador, Chile, Nicaragua, Venezuela among others are concerned about their current situation.

“El Salvador is classified as a hybrid regime, that is, it has elements of democracy and authoritarianism”. Given this, Fagoaga questioned whether democracy has existed in the country at some point in its history, considering that this is a system of government, but also a form of power administration.

