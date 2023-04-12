Home News “Democracy as a public debate”: Walter Fagoaga
News

“Democracy as a public debate”: Walter Fagoaga

by admin
“Democracy as a public debate”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Plataforma program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about democracy as a public debate, and how much knowledge Salvadorans have on this subject.

Fagoaga pointed out that the recent survey of the University Institute of Public Opinion (Iudop) of the UCA, asked about democracy in El Salvador, where 53% of the population answered that they did not know about the subject,

In this context, he indicated that the University of Luxembourg says through a study that several countries in Latin America have grown in democracy, while Guatemala, El Salvador, Chile, Nicaragua, Venezuela among others are concerned about their current situation.

“El Salvador is classified as a hybrid regime, that is, it has elements of democracy and authoritarianism”. Given this, Fagoaga questioned whether democracy has existed in the country at some point in its history, considering that this is a system of government, but also a form of power administration.

See the full statements:

See also  They buy luxury bags and throw rubbish in the ditch: in Castelfranco I caught four VIP vandals

You may also like

Fujitsu chooses Anaqua as its intellectual property management...

Fools speak what they say – OujdaCity

Lender ‘drop by drop’ was assassinated

The boy was scratched by a dog and...

Lack of staff: Adlerwarte remains closed this year

Playground of Fear… “Why are you talking?” Weapon...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Egbert Prior: Gerresheimer fills fat profits

Data without pathos: Very weak data and an...

Rich Regions, Poor Populations – Chocó7días.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy