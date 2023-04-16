Dengue fever decreases in Risaralda, but rises in Colombia

According to data from the National Institute of Health (INS) in this 2023 with a cutoff of April 8, 40 cases of dengue were reported in the department, which represented a decrease of 7 cases compared to the same period in 2022.

The data of this validity placed Risaralda as the third territorial entity in the country with fewer cases of this disease, with San Andrés (8 cases) and Guainía (38) being the least, while Meta was the one with the most (3,356).

Unlike what happened in Risaraldense territory, in Colombia there was a significant increase in dengue. The INS weekly report indicates that in the aforementioned period of 2023 there were 26,629 cases, while in the same period of 2022 there were 14,156 cases.

Of the total cases in the current year, 14,496 (54.4%) corresponded to dengue without alarm signs, 11,745 (44.4%) with alarm signs, and 388 (1.5%) severe dengue.

In the country, 83.2% (9,769) of the cases of dengue with alarm signs and 96.4% (375) of the cases with severe dengue were hospitalized.

As of the indicated date of this 2023, 49.5% (13,180) of the reported dengue cases were confirmed. According to event classification, 61.1% (7,181) of dengue cases with warning signs and 74.5% (289) of severe dengue cases were confirmed.

INS data show that the national incidence of dengue in this period was 75.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at risk.

Highlights I

Colombia is in this 2023 dengue outbreak situation, this after comparing its historical behavior, according to information from the INS.

Outstanding II

This year as of April 8, 87 probable deaths from dengue were reported, of which 13 were confirmed, 35 cases were ruled out and 46 are under study. None of the confirmed deaths from this disease took place in Risaralda.