Deportivo Cuenca qualifies for Sudamericana and Gualaceo descends to Serie ‘B’

Deportivo Cuenca players celebrate a goal against Emelec. Photo: API

The championship ended LigaProcon Deportivo Cuenca classifying the CONMEBOL South American 2024 y Gualaceo SC descending to the Serie ‘B’.

Picture ‘Colorado’ lost 2-1 against Emelec on date 15 of the national tournament, after Orense’s defeat against Aucas, the ‘Reds’ qualified for the South American as ninth in the accumulated with 37 units, and for goal difference ends up qualifying.

He ‘Super Guala’ added his first victory in the stage against Guayaquil City but even so, it was not enough to save the category since Libertad FC defeated Cumbayá 3-1 in Loja.

Finalists

Liga de Quito will face Independiente del Valle in the final of the LigaPro. The first leg match will be in Sangolquí next Sunday, December 10, 2024 and the second leg will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium on Sunday, December 17.

‘League’ has 11 titles national in their history, while those of the ‘Valle’ It has a single title. It will be the first confrontation in a final.

Libertadores Cup

The teams classified for the group stage of Libertadores 2024 are: Quito League, Independiente del Valle and Barcelona SC. While El Nacional and Aucas They will have to seek qualification in the playoffs of the international tournament.

CONMEBOL South American

Deportivo Cuenca qualified for the second consecutive year to the South Americanthe other teams that qualified are: Dolphin, University technician that after 26 years advances to an international tournament and Catholic University.

Descent

Gualaceo SC and Guayaquil City They are the two teams that will play the Series ‘B’ a 2024. The ‘Súper Guala’ finished second to last with 25 points and the ‘City’ was in the last place with 22 units.