Julian Andres Santa

Away soccer Wednesday for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 3:30 in the afternoon, the Matecañas visit the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta stadium to face Unión Magdalena, in continuity with date 13 of the first semester of the Colombian League. Both teams arrive with the need to add three in this commitment, where the Samarios fight to get out of the direct relegation zone, while the Risaraldenses for the power to recover the memory of the victory.

To get out of the bad streak

The present of those directed by Alejandro Restrepo is not the best. The Risaraldenses accumulate six games in the league without winning, with four draws and two defeats, so today they have the obligation to win again, if they want to keep alive their aspirations to fight for classification in the group of the best eight , where each time the applicants are further away.

Just one away win

Precisely the last victory of Deportivo Pereira occurred on March 1 at the Deportivo Cali stadium by the slightest difference, thanks to the goal converted by Angelo Rodríguez. This has been the only win as a visitor so far this season, so the red and yellow hope to be able to reconsider and improve this situation, having passed half of the tournament in the first semester.

They have won in Magdalena, missing in Santa Marta

Between the years of 2015, 2016 and 2017, Deportivo Pereira achieved three consecutive victories visiting the Cyclone for the second division tournament, in the municipalities of Ciénaga on two occasions and Magangué. However, the pending issue continues to be that of beating Unión Magdalena again at their usual home, Santa Marta, where the Matecañas have accumulated 48 years without being able to achieve it, being on October 12, 1975, the last time, with a score by Álvaro Ossa.

With news in the group of travelers

Four players who were present in the recent 1-1 draw against Bucaramanga did not travel to Santa Marta: Edisson Restrepo, Jimer Fory, Larry Angulo and Kevin Palacios. In his place the following joined the group: Juan Camilo Moreno, Diego Hernández, Delio Ángel Ramírez and Jesús David Murillo.

Journeyrofrom Deportivo Pereira to Santa Marta

Aldair Quintana

Santiago Londono

Juan Camilo Moreno

Johan Bocanegra

Juan Pablo Zuluaga

Maicol Medina

arley rodriguez

Yeison Suarez

angelo rodriguez

sebastian quintero

Delio Angel Ramirez

Carlos Ramirez

Geisson Perea

Kevin Aladesanmi

diego hernandez

Juan David Murillo

Eber Moreno

Yilmar Velasquez

Given:

Last year, Deportivo Pereira visited Unión Magdalena on October 16, with a 2-0 victory for the locals. The goals were converted by Diego Chávez and David Camargo.

Given:

Both Unión Magdalena and Deportivo Pereira have 13 points this season, however, the Samarios still have a game pending.