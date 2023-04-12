Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali

Moroccan football fans will be on a date this evening, Wednesday, with two postponed matches for the final price of the Throne Cup for the football season 2021-2022, the first in which the Wydad Athletic team will face its counterpart, Ittihad Tangier, and the second will combine Raja Athletic and Hassania Agadir..

The conflict between the Wydad Sports Team and Ittihad Tangiers is renewed within the Silver Cup competitions, as the first is a heavy guest over the second on the floor of the Grand Tangier Stadium, and his eye is on snatching the pass to the quarter-finals. Ranking in the tournament by 14 points, eight rounds before the conclusion of the league.

The nature of revenge prevails over this meeting, as the two teams previously faced each other during a match for the twentieth week of the professional league, which the red team won 3-0, which makes the companions of the newcomer, Mohsen Metwally, demanding a refund and a guarantee of a seat in the quarter-finals of the cup, making the Tangan fans forget the failure and the negative results. Which accompanied their team during the first half of the season.

The meeting is considered difficult for the two parties, who present a distinguished performance in the second part of the league, as they are considered, accompanied by the Royal Army, the three teams that won four rounds out of seven compared to the rest of the competing teams..

The Wydad coach, Spain’s Juan Carlos Garrido, will be forced to rely on the team’s second goalkeeper, Youssef Al-Mutie, in place of the injured Reda Al-Taknaouti, knowing that Al-Mutie’ demonstrated his maturity in goalkeeping during Al-Ahmar’s recent meetings, and managed to keep his net clean on two occasions, the first against Shabiba. Algeria’s Kabylie in the African Champions League, and the second against MC Oujda in the local league.

The red team will also regain the services of three players from its main pillars, and it comes to each of Ayman Al-Hassouni, Amin Farhan and Reda Al-Jaadi after their absence from the last Wydad match due to suspension..

On the other hand, the representative of the city of Al-Boughaz will enter the meeting high with two important victories, one of which was outside the rules against Morocco Fez in the last session. Second, what makes Ittihad Tangier focus shift to the Silver Cup title in order to save its season.

These factors, in addition to holding the meeting on its land and among its supporters, outweigh the representative of the city of Al-Boughaz, but the Red Castle team is able to turn the tables and return with the next round card from Tangiers..

In turn, the other pole of the city of Casablanca, the Raja Athletic team, is preparing for a strong / revenge match, during which it will face its counterpart, Hassania Agadir. The meeting is an opportunity for Al-Akhdar to avenge the loss of the twentieth round in the local league at the hands of Fares Ghazala Al-Sous, with two goals to one. While the latter considers it an occasion to confirm his superiority, and thus to continue the awakening that he achieved under the leadership of the national framework, Abdel-Hadi Al-Sektioui, who was hired by the club to succeed Brazilian coach Marcos Paqueta..

The players are doing well, accompanied by Al Sektiwi, who was able to pull the team out of a series of disappointing results and collect valuable points, the last of which was the deserved victory over the leaders, the Royal Army 2-1, which enabled it to rise in the ranking ladder in which it ranks 12th with 23 points..

The Al-Soussi team had resumed its training the day before yesterday, Monday, immediately after the Al-Jaish match, as the coach decided not to rest the players due to lack of time..

All the names will be available to Sektioui after the return of the injured, which gives him plenty of choice to choose the appropriate formation to face today.

As for Raja, who will be deprived of his supporters by the decision of the state of Sussi due to the riots that marred his match against Al-Hassaniya in drawing the national championship, he will enter the match under many pressures, resulting from the derby match in which he scored a tie with the taste of defeat against his rivals Wydad, and a severe loss at the hands of Al-Fateh Sports, consisting of three. clean.

Staying away from the competition for the championship shield represents an incentive for Anas Al-Zeniti’s colleagues to reach the quarter-finals of the Throne Cup at the expense of Al-Hassaniyah, and thus reconciling his angry fans at the team’s decline in performance and its loss of matches that were within reach..

Unlike the Sektiwi Cubs, the Munther Al-Kabir battalion resumed its training on Monday, but they benefited from one day to rest after their match against Al-Fateh on Saturday evening..

All the elements participated in the training session, with the exception of Mohamed Zuraida and Nawfal Al-Zarhouni, who were suffering from an injury that would prevent them from meeting Hassania Agadir..

It is worth noting that the winner of the Wydad Athletic Club and Ittihad Tangier match will face Al-Defah Al-Hassani Al-Jadidi in the quarter-finals, while the qualifier between Raja Al-Riyadh and Hassania Agadir will meet the youth team of Mohammedia..

*the program:

Ittihad Tanger – Wydad Athletic: (10:00 pm)

Hosnia Agadir – Raja Athletic: (10 pm)