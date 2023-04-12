Los Angeles Lakerswhat victory a The Minnesota Timberwolves by 108-102 in overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Miami Heat 116-105, advanced to the playoffs of the NBA after prevailing in their crosses of the so-called Play-in.

At the Los Angeles Crypto Arena, for the Western Conference, The Los Angeles Lakers qualified to play in the quarterfinals against the Memphis Grizzlies by beating the Timberwolves after equalizing at 98.

LeBron James had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Lakerswell seconded by Anthony Davis with 24 points and 15 rebounds and Dennis Schroder with 21.

On the Minnesota side, Karl-Anthony Towns closed his task with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Mike Conley added 23.

Now Minnesota must wait for the winner of the match that they will play today (10:30 p.m. from Argentina) New Orleans Pelicans (9th)-Oklahoma City Thunder (10th) at the Smoothie Center to define who will play against the Denver Nuggets in the Playoffs.

For its part, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, for the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks qualified to play in the quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics by beating the Heat 116-105.

The Atlanta Hawks figures were Kyle Lowry with 33 points, followed by Tyler Herro with 26 and Jimmy Butler 21, while at the local Trae Young was the scorer with 25 and Dejounte Murray contributed 18.

Miami Heat awaits the winner of the match that this Wednesday they will play at 8:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Raptors (9th) against the Oklahoma City Thunder (10th) to define the qualifier and that they will play against the Milwaukee Bucks.