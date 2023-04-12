Hamburg – On May 11th, the first edition of the WeACT Con will take place on the EUREF campus in Berlin. It will be a meeting point for all those active and initiatives that are committed to more climate and environmental protection in the healthcare sector. The WeACT Con offers a forum for an interdisciplinary exchange of ideas and experiences.

“Many outstanding lighthouse projects are already showing us that we can do more for climate protection and sustainability despite the adverse conditions,” explains dr Albrecht Kloepfer from the iX Institute and moderator at the WeACT Con. The Congress Series WeACT Con offers a forumso that activists and initiatives can continue to network, best-practice examples become better known and experts can find new solutions together.

“We will show how many Conflicting goals permeate the topic of sustainability, especially in the healthcare sector. It’s not just about financing. But also, for example, the question of whether medical products may only be used once or can be sterilized. Or whether pacemakers can be recycled. We also have to get the problem of medicines that are not taken and then disposed of in the toilet under control,” Kloepfer continued.

The Program of the WeACT Con depicts the most important topics relating to sustainability in the healthcare sector: across departments and disciplines. What that means? The speakers and participants in the discussion include top-class representatives of the medical profession and clinics. Responsible in the health insurance companiesin the national and umbrella organizations as well as in the professional societies. Interested parties and experts science, economy and politics.

The topics at the WeACT Con:

How can you climate protection and sustainability finance in healthcare?

and finance in healthcare? where can we CO 2 -Emissions save effectively?

save effectively? how do we reduce resource and energy consumption ?

? Which health effects does climate change?

Prof. Dr. multi. Eckhard Nagel Managing Director of the Institute for Medical Management and Health Sciences, University of Bayreuth

Managing Director of the Institute for Medical Management and Health Sciences, University of Bayreuth PD dr medical Christian Schultz Medical Management and Health Sciences, University of Bayreuth

Medical Management and Health Sciences, University of Bayreuth Laura Wamprecht Managing Director, Flying Health

Managing Director, Flying Health dr. Tanja Bratan Head of the “Innovations in Health Care” business unit at the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI

Head of the “Innovations in Health Care” business unit at the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI PD Dr. med. Peter Bobbert President of the Berlin Medical Association

President of the Berlin Medical Association Anthony Domscheit Head of the “Health and Nursing Care Insurance” department, Federal Office for Social Security

Head of the “Health and Nursing Care Insurance” department, Federal Office for Social Security Prof. Dr. rer. pol. h. c. Herbert Rebscher Institute for Health Economics and Health Services Research (IGV research)

Institute for Health Economics and Health Services Research (IGV research) Dr. Kerstin Kemmritz President of the Berlin Chamber of Pharmacists

President of the Berlin Chamber of Pharmacists Stefan Krojer Gründer ZUKE Green

Gründer ZUKE Green Anja Leetz One Health for GIZ – German Society for International Cooperation GmbH

One Health for GIZ – German Society for International Cooperation GmbH Dr. Gerald Gaß Chairman of the Board of the German Hospital Society

Chairman of the Board of the German Hospital Society Anne Kathrin Klemm board member and head of the politics and communication department, BKK umbrella organization

board member and head of the politics and communication department, BKK umbrella organization Tina Rudolph MdB, spokeswoman for global health, SPD parliamentary group

MdB, spokeswoman for global health, SPD parliamentary group dr medical Ute Teichert Head of Department 6 “Health Protection, Health Safety, Sustainability”, BMG

Head of Department 6 “Health Protection, Health Safety, Sustainability”, BMG Dr. A.S. Boris Thurisch Business Unit Manager Environment and Sustainability at the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI)

Business Unit Manager Environment and Sustainability at the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) Dr. Clemens Jüttner Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), Sana Kliniken AG

Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), Sana Kliniken AG Dipl. ing. Annegret Dickhoff, Sustainability Officer, Sustainability and Processes department, BG Kliniken

Sustainability Officer, Sustainability and Processes department, BG Kliniken Prof. Dr. Andrew Ullmann , MP. German Bundestag, FDP

, MP. German Bundestag, FDP Prof. Dr. medical dr PH Timo Ulrichs Acre University of Humanities/IRIA

Acre University of Humanities/IRIA Dr. with. Christian Grah Senior Physician in Pneumology and the Havelhöhe Lung Cancer Center

Senior Physician in Pneumology and the Havelhöhe Lung Cancer Center Dipl. PGW Jana LuntzDirector of Nursing, University Hospital Dresden

Congress WeACT Con: Health – Environment – Sustainability

When: May 11, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Wo: EUREF Campus Berlin (Torgauer Str. 1-25, 10829 Berlin)

Was: Top-class speakers, cross-departmental discussions, best practice examples and networks

Why is Chiesi initiating the WeACT Con together with strong partners?

If B Corp certified company Chiesi has committed itself to taking social responsibility beyond pure corporate goals. Sustainability is one of the outstanding tasks for all actors in the healthcare sector.

Chiesi actively supports the transformation towards a sustainable and climate-friendly healthcare system: by promoting networks, creating spaces for debate and showing best practice examples. With the WeACT Con we offer a forum for this.

WeACT Con partners are:

University of Bayreuth

ZUKE Green

DGIV German society for integrated supply in the health system eV

EUREF Campus Berlin

Akkon University of Human Sciences, Berlin, with its Institute for Research and International Assistance (IRIA)

Flying Health

in the pulse. Think Tank Cardiovascular Association

KlimaDocs eV

IX – Institute for Health System Development

The Chiesi Group

Chiesi develops and markets as an international, research-oriented biopharmaceutical group innovative therapeutic solutions in the fields of respiratory diseases, rare diseases, transplantation and nutritional supplements. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and to act responsibly towards society and the environment.