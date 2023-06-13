Home » Deputies seek to reduce the number of municipalities to 44
After having carried out a detailed study and a series of interviews with officials from different institutions, the legislators of the Political Commission issued a favorable opinion with which they seek to establish a municipal restructuring at the national level.

The territorial modification document is based on the Special Law for Municipal Territorial Restructuring, which consists of 13 articles and which was requested by the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, on June 1, when he announced the intention to reduce 262 to 44 the number of communes.

“This commission has taken into account the opinions and suggestions of the officials that we have received to carry out the study on the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring,” said the President of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro.

The new regulations, which seek to improve territorial administration, will not interfere in modifications to paperwork such as the Single Identity Document (DUI), for example.

The municipal modification will not affect the extension of birth certificates or other documents and when the regulations are in force, the changes in the documents will be made only when they are issued for the first time, in renewals and in replacements.

Among the benefits of reducing the municipalities, it will guarantee that there is less bureaucracy, which will allow better attention to citizens and will promote transparency and accountability.

Also, having the new law will reduce the risk of committing acts of corruption and squandering public resources. The conditions will be generated to make the communes self-sustaining and the excessive and disproportionate indebtedness that has historically occurred will be avoided.

“We made it clear that the majority reflected in 11 votes has approved this new system to manage our country more effectively. We have two votes against on the part of the FMLN and ARENA, they have voted together again”, said deputy Castro, after the endorsement of the favorable opinion.

“This commission has just made history, we are going to a completely different country, in which the majority of Salvadorans are united in this new vision,” he added.

