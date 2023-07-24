Deputy Cecilia Rivera represents the country in the Euro-Latin American Assembly in Spain

The Deputy of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), Cecilia Rivera, was part of the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly (Eurolat) as a delegate, where she presented the progress made by the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

“On this occasion, I am not going to waste this opportunity to tell the international community that El Salvador has undergone a significant change. Thanks to the vision and leadership of President Nayib Bukele, we have managed to become the safest country in the region.”

Likewise, the parliamentarian assured that it is necessary for other countries to know how effective policies and measures have been implemented to combat crime and promote citizen security.

“But it is not only about security, we are also working hard to promote the economic and social development of our country. We are building a more prosperous and equitable El Salvador, where everyone has opportunities for growth and well-being,” added Deputy Rivera.

