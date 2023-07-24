Advancing a Common Strategy in Respiratory Diseases: The Breathe Initiative

Title: Multidisciplinary Initiative ‘Breathe’ Aims to Tackle Respiratory Diseases in Spain

A collaborative effort by AstraZeneca, along with several healthcare organizations, is underway to develop a comprehensive strategy to address respiratory diseases in Spain. The initiative, known as ‘Breathe,’ aims to generate recommendations that will contribute to the design, construction, and implementation of a national common strategy for respiratory diseases within the National Health System (SNS).

Respiratory diseases are currently the fourth leading cause of death in Spain, making the need for a strategic approach all the more urgent. The project brings together professionals from various disciplines, including pneumology, allergology, nursing, neonatology, and health management, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of patients’ needs.

Led by Julio Ancochea, head of the Pneumology Service at Hospital Universitario de la Princesa and scientific director of the project, ‘Breathe’ aims to address the unmet needs of patients with respiratory diseases while raising awareness about the importance of respiratory health. The initiative seeks to promote an equitable, joint, and comprehensive approach to tackling these diseases within the SNS.

The main pillars of the proposed strategy include prevention, health education, early diagnosis, and comprehensive care. Smoking prevention and environmental health measures are also highlighted as crucial aspects of respiratory disease management.

Moving forward, the ‘Breathe’ committee will work on drafting a National Strategy for Respiratory Diseases. This strategy will encompass measures to enhance the diagnosis and intervention of respiratory diseases in their early stages, reduce rates of underdiagnosis, improve adherence to treatment, and provide prompt responses to exacerbations or crises. Mariano Pastor, president of the National Federation of Respiratory Disease Patients (Fenaer), emphasized the importance of generating knowledge and maximizing the opportunities offered by the implementation of a comprehensive strategy for respiratory diseases in the SNS.

AstraZeneca, with their extensive experience in addressing respiratory diseases for over fifty years, is committed to transforming the standard of care for patients. Martha Moreno, Director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access at AstraZeneca Spain, stated that the ‘Breathe’ initiative is a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to address respiratory diseases in a comprehensive, coordinated, and equitable manner.

While the information in this article may include statements from healthcare professionals and institutions, it is important to consult with a health professional for any specific health-related concerns or questions.

Source: Redacción Médica

