Derby in the final of the FA CUP of England

After an agonizing penalty shootout, Manchester United’s Red Devils beat Brighton (7-6) and will play the FA Cup final against Manchester City for the first time in history.

United and Brighton failed to do any damage in the 90 minutes and went into extra time, but there were no hits on target either.

The penalty shootout started very evenly, to the point that they reached the seventh round. Víctor Lindelof was in charge of the winning goal.

With this result those led by Erik ten Hag will face their neighbors Manchester City. The Citizenz already qualified by beating Sheffield United with a comfortable score of 3-0, in the other key.

The final of the FA CUP will be on June 3 and this is the first time that the Red Devils and the Citizens meet in a final. However, the balance is tilted to Pep Guardiola’s team who, to date, have scored 27 goals in the competition and have not conceded a single goal.

The spotlights will be on the star forwards of each team: Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford. The first of them has 39 goals so far this season, while the second has 27.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related