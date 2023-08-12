Home » Derby trainer: “Quality decided for LASK”
There can only be one winner in a derby – but both Thomas Sageder and derby loser Gerald Scheiblehner drew a positive conclusion. “There was a difference in quality,” said LASK trainer Sageder. “For us it’s now about staying relaxed. It was a significant step forward and it was important that we reward our training efforts with a sense of achievement.”

The determined appearance of the team was a reflection of the preparations – that also helped with the changes. Sageder had set up the team more offensively than they had against Rapid and Sturm Graz. Sageder: “When you see how Peter Michorl worked this week, you can’t help but put him up.”

2:0 – LASK confidently played off the higher quality in the derby

LINZ. The athletes won the first Linz Bundesliga derby in 26 years. The climber had no chance.

2:0 – LASK confidently played off the higher quality in the derby

Blue and white trainer Gerald Scheiblehner spoke of a deserved LASK victory. “I can’t fault the team very much, it was a courageous performance. There was a difference in quality in many phases, we fell behind due to individual mistakes. That was the only blemish.”

In the end, you also failed because of the precision. “The team solved the tactical requirements very well against the ball, we won a lot of the ball in interesting areas, but didn’t do enough with it.”

