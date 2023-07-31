Designing memory: in Alta Versilia experts and professionals discuss the creation of memorial spaces

Sant’Anna di Stazzema (LU), 2-5 August 2023

Against the backdrop of the mountains of Alta Versilia, the town of Sant’Anna di Stazzema is preparing to host a series of initiatives dedicated to the role of architecture as a tool not to forget.

The context is not accidental. The days of the masterclass anticipate the anniversary of the massacre of Sant’Anna di Stazzema, in the dawn of 12 August 1944 the Germans killed 560 civilians, including 130 children.

Memory design – edited by the architect Enrico Bascheriniuniversity professor at the University of Pisa and known for his studies on historic villages – is promoted by the National Park of Peace and by the Martyrs of Sant’Anna Association and is characterized by a cycle of meetings with important names in the Italian architectural scene such as Vincent Latina of the University of Catania, Paolo Germani of the University of Florence, Joseph Fortunatus by 3plus1 study, Walter Saino of Afc spa Turin and Adachiara Zevipresident of the Bruno Zevi Foundation,

Reflections on how the art of design can give tangible form to memorytherefore, but not only, the program in fact sees the participation of artists, historians and other important personalities of Versilia, enriching the conversation and providing various perspectives on the role of memory in contemporary society.

Culture and art will have ample space through the voices of the actor Sergio Albelli, the artists Giuliano Vangi and Stefano Pierotti and the local history expert, the architect Guido Bascherini. Completing the framework of the speeches were Umberto Mancini, president of the Martyrs of Sant’Anna Association, and representatives of the Parco Nazionale della Pace, including Carlo Carli, Michele Morabito and Marco de Paolis.

In an era where architecture is often perceived as purely functional or aesthetic, these meetings aim to reflect on how it can serve as a custodian of collective memory, bearing witness to events and stories through structures and spaces.

Full program

of memorial days

Parallel to the cycle of meetings a workshop will be held for already enrolled students of the Faculties of Building Engineering-Architecture and Architecture who, guided by the tutors Ing. Anna Degl’Innocenti, Ing. Michele Grazzini and Ing. Andrea Tonazzini of the University of Pisa, will dedicate themselves to a design laboratory designed to explore the theme of memory . The participants, in fact, will design a monument dedicated to the Forth Term Operation of February 1945 at the Cinquale.

© Photo by Federico Scoppa

MEMORY DESIGN

from 2 to 5 August 2023

Factory Complex of Rights

Sant’Anna di Stazzema (LU)

Subject to availability, for more information

contact designlamemoria@gmail.com

published: 07/28/2023

Designing memory: in Alta Versilia experts and professionals discuss the creation of memorial spaces series of meetings with leading professors in the Italian architectural scene, among them Vincenzo Latina and Paolo Zermani

Sant’Anna di Stazzema

segna in agenda su: OutlookGoogleYahooWindows Live (Hotmail)iCal (Mac OSX)add to calendar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

