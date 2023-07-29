Detours for works on the Juanchito bridge, see them here

As of August 1, a detour plan will be implemented to advance construction of the accesses to the new Juanchito bridge.

For this reason, the region’s mobility authorities will carry out detours and road changes in the jurisdiction of Candelaria and Palmira.

The Secretary of Mobility of the Valley, Diego Adolfo Méndez, said that the purpose of these adjustments is to reduce travel times and avoid injuries in the sector, where around 30,000 vehicles circulate daily.

For his part, Luis Enrique Gómez, legal representative of the Puentes del Valle Temporary Union, stated that “it is a call to the entire community and the users of this road, to collaborate with us with the detours that we are going to implement as of August 1 , for us to give continuity to the Candelaria access and deliver the work as soon as possible”.

detours

As announced by the departmental government, the diversions have been programmed as follows:

Those who move on the Cali-Candelaria route when getting off the Juanchito bridge should turn right onto Calle 94, and then turn left onto Carrera 8A, which runs parallel and then connects with the main road.

On the Cali-Palmira route, it will no longer be possible to turn left on Calle 94. After going down the Juanchito bridge, turn right and at the corner of Carrera 8A turn right to go under the bridge in the north direction by 93 street until carrera 7U, where you can cross towards Ciudad del Campo or continue straight in the direction of Urbanization Pereira.

To leave the Pereira Urbanization or Ciudad del Campo towards Cali, you must take Calle 94, which from August 1 will be only southbound, between Carrera 7U and the Cali-Candelaria road.

Residents of the Pereira Urbanization or Ciudad del Campo going to Candelaria will not be able to turn left on the Cali-Candelaria road, but must go down 94th street and turn left on 8A race.

Those who travel from Candelaria to Cali They will not have any change in their route and will be able to continue on the main road, as usual.

citizenship is key

In order to enable the detour plan, the contractors of the Puentes del Valle Temporary Union paved road 7U and adapted streets 93 and 94.

The department’s Mobility Secretary, Diego Adolfo Méndez, said that “we have been working with 16 agents since August 1, 2022, we also have tow truck service in two shifts, from 6:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the morning. afternoon and from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The official expressed that “What do we ask for? The collaboration of the community in this sector because this work needs to be finished”.

important advances

In the technical visit carried out this week by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, the president verified that the work presents a general development of 88% in the superstructure (the bridge that crosses the Cauca river.

Likewise, the north and south roads of the new bridge in the Candelaria sector are 99% complete and the completion of the roads in the Cali sector is expected, to carry out the connection in the center of the Cauca river, while accesses are advancing in both sectors.

Comments