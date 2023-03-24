Deutsche Bank’s credit default swap (CDS) climbed sharply, and market investors’ concerns about the banking crisis rose again. U.S. bank stocks were under pressure. The four major U.S. stock indexes collectively opened lower on the 24th. In the evening session, the Taiwan Index futures also fell 86 points to 15,831 points temporarily.

The turmoil in European and American banking circles caused by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse has gradually faded, and market confidence has once again faced a head-on blow. After Deutsche Bank’s CDS jumped from 142 basis points the day before to 173 basis points on the evening of the 23rd, the stock price In the early trading on the 24th, it once plummeted by more than 13%, and major bank stocks in the US stock market also weakened at the same time, and the market panic returned.

The three major U.S. stock index futures on the Taiwan Futures Exchange also fell simultaneously. The Dow Jones Index futures, the S&P 500 Index futures, and the Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell 138 points, 16.25 points, and 57 points respectively; U.S. stocks weakened, Taiwan’s index futures were also dragged down in night trading, falling 86 points to 15,831 points temporarily, which was once again in backwardation with the spot price.

In addition, according to foreign media reports, Deutsche Bank and other European banks fell, and the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether UBS and Credit Suisse Group helped Russian billionaires evade U.S. sanctions against Russia, which also dealt a blow to market confidence.

