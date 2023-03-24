Julian Andres Santa

Soccer Friday for Deportivo Pereira women, protagonists of the National League this season. Today starting at 6 in the afternoon at the Romelio Martínez de Barranquilla stadium, the Aurirojas will visit Junior at the opening of the eighth date of the championship, where the Risaraldenses traveled with the slogan of continuing to add three and achieve their sixth victory. in the contest.

with all the motivation

Carlos Ariel Osorio, technical director of the women’s team, highlighted the motivation of the group. “Emotionally speaking, the team is on top due to the results on previous dates, so there is an important plus of motivation to see the club at the top of the table and I think that is the motto that we take to Barranquilla with three points.”

With feet on the ground

“We have managed to manage it, being at the top of the table is motivating, it is a reason for us to keep working, keep correcting and adding points but the team has its feet on the ground, date to date there is a final and the The first objective is to qualify and we are going after that goal”.

You see the fruits of good work

“When I arrived at the institution, I had an important objective and it was to preserve and consolidate a process that would lead us to be a winning project in the medium term, that is how the administrative part understood it, when two or three players leave but 18 are preserved, I think it is a important number to consolidate a game model and also the exercise that was made to create a sports map based on the needs that were had and I think it was also an important success ”.

to look for the result

“We lost last year’s match with Junior 2-1, with a Deportivo Pereira team that was proactive, this time it will not change at all, we will see a team wanting to go out and look for the game as always, that goes out to win and not that He goes out to not lose, without detracting from the great work that the rival has, Pereira has arguments and elements to go out and look for the three points and we will give the best of each one so that the result is achieved”.

They highlight the campaign at the national level

“Last year it was said that we were the surprise team, revelation, the team that ran, that wanted to, sacrifice, surrender, today they add that the Pereira thing is no longer a coincidence, they say that there is a process that is being consolidated at the forefront, In addition to that, they say that if there is a team that presents better football, with arguments of possession and development work and this complements the sacrifice of the players and is what suggests that what we are doing is not by chance.

Goal of the Copa Libertadores

“Three years ago it was a dream, I think this is already an objective, we have prepared ourselves, we have tried to continue building, adjusting details and I think that today this team has one of its goals to be in Libertadores and has shown arguments to go out and compete. There are three quotas, the champion, runner-up and the third is by reclassification. Based on these possible scenarios, work is being done,” stated strategist Carlos Ariel Osorio.

red and yellow payroll for today

Sofía Buitrago (new goalkeeper)

Ana Maria Guzman

Angelica Ordonez

Laura Orozco

Alejandra Villegas

July Cardenas

Katherine Valbuena

Ana Mile González

Valeria Villegas

Greicy Landazuri

Maryluz Montillo

Given:

The players Erika Largo and Vanessa Franco continue their recovery process and are expected to return on the next date, where Deportivo Pereira will host Nacional.