Diablo 4, developers apologize for the latest patch and promise not to do it again

L’ultima patch Of Diablo 4 it sparked a real uproar among users, and so on the developers apologized for what happened, promising to handle game updates differently from now on.

Deemed “the worst ever,” Diablo 4 patch 1.1 set off a vicious review bombing that Blizzard heard loud and clear, so much so that retract some of the changes introduced with the discussed update.

In addressing the topic during the last livestream, the developers said that reducing the power of the players has been a wrong choiceand although there were reasons behind this decision, the team ensured that this will not happen again.

Season 2

The second best-selling game in Europe in the first half of 2023, Diablo 4 has certainly been able to conquer a large share of the public thanks to its many qualities, recognized by both critics and the public.

For the Season 2, Blizzard will introduce a new endgame activity with new dungeons and events, a meeting with the World Boss and more. These will be really demanding challenges, able to guarantee adequate rewards. The system of stats that reduce elemental attack damage will also be reworked.

