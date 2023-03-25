news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRESCIA, MARCH 24 – The Brescia Court of Appeal has overturned the first instance sentence against Michael Paloschi, the one who according to the prosecutor had injected a dose of heroin to Francesca Manfredi, a twenty-four year old from Brescia who died of an overdose in August 2021 after a night of excess.



The judges sentenced Paloschi to 7 years and 4 months for manslaughter.



The deputy attorney general had asked for a ten-year sentence. In the first instance, however, he was acquitted of manslaughter charges. For the prosecutor’s consultants, a dose of heroin had been lethal and for those who investigated, it was Paloschi himself who injected the substance into the victim’s arm who, post-mortem examinations ascertained, was at the first dose of his life. Confirmed the acquittal of the crime of omission to help for Francesca Rinaldi, the friend of the victim who was at home on the evening of Francesca Manfredi’s death.



