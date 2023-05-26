Diego Molano denounced María José Pizarro for libel and slander

In the early hours of Thursday, May 25, former Defense Minister Diego Molano arrived at the Palace of Justice facilities to file a criminal complaint before the Supreme Court of Justice against Senator María José Pizarro, of the Historical Pact, who weeks before had accused him of “mutilate and murder hundreds of young people” in the 2021 National Strike.

As Infobae Colombia reported a few weeks ago, the current candidate for mayor of Bogotá asked the high court to investigate the official congresswoman for the alleged crimes of aggravated libel and slander.

“She made statements, in the media and on networks, without having evidence and without any investigation that is currently underway,” said Molano in front of the compound in downtown Bogotá.

Moreover, he assured that the senator of the government bench could not support his statements against him because “there were no convictions.” Along these lines, the disputant today to succeed the mayor of the capital, Claudia López, assured that Pizarro’s accusations affected his integrity and would even put his life at risk.

“Such statements put my good name in doubt and put my life and that of my family at risk,” said Molano, who said that by legal means he will prevent “anyone” from making allegedly criminal allusions against him and any other political figure in the country.

“We cannot allow anyone, indiscriminately, to go around making insults and slander, filling social networks or democratic discussion with hate, lies and false news,” he asserted.

Likewise, he urged what he called “opposition” towards him to stop promoting “hate speech” during the campaign that will define the next leader of the Colombian capital. “With this precedent we call for a campaign for the truth and to allow a vibrant democratic debate,” emphasized the former minister of former Uribe president Iván Duque.

“María José, I demand respect and I call for a debate with arguments, without insults and slander and of course, without hate and misinformation,” added Molano.

In the event that the Supreme Court finds the Historical Pact congresswoman responsible for the crimes for which she was denounced, she could face a prison sentence of up to 72 months. Thus, Molano announced that she will take new legal actions against other subjects who seek to delegitimize his political life.

What did Pizarro say?

It all started at the beginning of May of this year when several opponents of the indigenous people who arrived at the National Capitol accused them of promoting violence.

Several of them carried the so-called command baton in their hands, and not ordinary sticks to attack the public, as stated by figures among which the current complainant Diego Molano stood out.

“Bogotá does not need the Indigenous Guard in the Plaza de Bolívar intimidating the institutions with their humanitarian fences, which we know what they are capable of. Much less pressing the approval of articles of the PND that can affect investment in Bogotá and the autonomy of the Capital of the Republic”, asserted Molano in a video on social networks, who asked for more Police for the city that he wants to govern since January 2024. .

Those harsh statements did not please María José Pizarro, a senator from the Historical Pact, who accused Molano of ordering, during his tenure at the Ministry of Defense, the alleged “mutilation and murder of hundreds of young people.”

In addition, he accused the former minister, who led the Mobile Riot Squad (Esmad) and the National Police in the 2021 National Strike, of belonging to fascism and predicted a bad omen for him in his career to reach the District: “Bogotá does not need fascists or incompetent, you need democratic leadership, a spirit that you never demonstrated as Min Defensa,” Pizarro asserted. with Infobae

Related