Queen of Africa in mathematics! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

In spite of what continued to accompany the public school of confusion and accusations of shortcomings and the decline in its quality compared to the private school, especially since the successive reforms and reforms did not help in advancing its level, and returning it to the pioneering role it played in the past. As many Moroccan families have lost confidence in them and have chosen to go towards securing a better future for their children, through forced resort to private education, which has become a distinguishing mark and social distinction, between those who are able to give their children an advanced and quality education in the paid school, and others who are unable Doing so is out of hand.

Regardless of the deterioration of the state of public education, as confirmed by many national and international reports, as long as the students of the public school showed their brilliance and excelled in international competitions and certification exams, and some of them topped the lists of those with the highest rates in the national exam to obtain a baccalaureate degree in regular sessions, drawing many of school seasons, as their averages sometimes exceeded 19 out of 20 in various tracks and people, especially scientific ones, not to mention their levels in scientific subjects and foreign languages.

Our conversation here and now comes about public school students on the occasion of the Moroccan national team winning first place with (159 points), followed by the Algerian team with (118 points) and then the South African team with (105 points) in the thirtieth session of the African Olympiad in Mathematics, which hosted Its activities took place in the city of Kigali, Rwanda, from May 12 to 22, 2023, in which the “Queen of Africa in Mathematics” award was returned to a Moroccan student.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, 32 countries participated in this session, which constitutes the largest number of participating countries since the creation of these Olympiads. Each country is represented by a team of six competing persons (three females and three males), who pass two tests over two consecutive days, with a duration of four and a half hours for each test. The Moroccan competitors won two gold medals, three silver medals, and one copper medal, distributed among the Moroccan team members as follows: a gold medal for each of the student Heba Ferchioui, who won (35 points) and won the tournament title for the female ranking, and the student Ayman Hajifi (30 points). While the student Zakaria Drew (29 points) won the silver medal, and the student Zainab Al-Sharqi (23 points) was runner-up to the Queen of Africa in mathematics, then the student Marwa Zaidouni (13 points) won the bronze medal.

The student, Heba Ferchioui, who deservedly was crowned with the title “Queen of Africa in Mathematics” for drawing the 30th session of the African Olympiad in Mathematics “PAMO 2023”, is nothing but a pure product of the Moroccan public school, just like another group of outstanding public sector students, as she continues her studies at the Qualifying High School Golan in Buukri. , affiliated to the Provincial Directorate of Chtouka Ait Baha at the Regional Academy of Education and Training of the Souss-Massa region.

Similar to the previous years, this new coronation was widely praised, not only by those interested in educational affairs in our country, but also by many Moroccan families, national media and social media activists, who expressed their pride and pride in this brilliant class of students of our public educational institutions in various regions. The honorable kingdom.

As another Moroccan team of six students, 3 females and 3 males, from the Moroccan public school, was previously crowned in the heart of the Tunisian capital with two gold medals and 4 silver medals, in the activities of the African Mathematics Olympiad for the year 2021 at its 28th session, which was organized remotely in Tunis on May 23 and 24, 2021. With the participation of 11 countries, after snatching the first place with a total of (178 points), ahead of the South African team, which ranked second with an average of (151 points), while the Tunisian team came third with (113 points). Thus, the distinguished Moroccan competitors achieved a dazzling success at that time, as the 16-year-old student, Aya Akrjot, from the second year baccalaureate level, was crowned with the title of “Queen of African Mathematics”, and she is the same who was able to obtain in the same year the gold medal in the second session of the Arab Olympiad in organized mathematics by After under the supervision of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science and the Egyptian Local Organizing Committee…

We are very proud of such coronations, and we raise our hats to these Moroccan champions of outstanding students, who emphasize that the public school is also full of promising energies and capable of creating an event in many scientific competitions. We do not want the Ministry of National Education in the person of the regional academies and directorates to stop at congratulating them and only giving them simple prizes such as computers or mobile phones, because they deserve all the continuous support and encouragement until they graduate from major universities and the highest educational institutes inside and outside Morocco, because they often raise their heads. Morocco is high among the nations, and they make its flag flutter in the sky.