This bread is prepared very quickly, without yeast or flour. It turns out fragrant and moderately moist, and most importantly, tasty. Perfect for those who are carb- and gluten-free for various reasons, share cook Svitlana Yurchenko.

Ingredients:

eggs – 2 pcs.

cottage cheese (5% or 9%) – 150 g

butter – 50 g

almond flour – 40 g

coconut flour – 40 g

vanillin

pinch of salt

erythritol (sugar substitute) – 60 g

baking powder – 10 g

nuts – 40 g

zest of one lemon or orange

Glaze:

dry milk – 30 g

erythritol powder – 10 years

water – 2 tbsp. l.

Preparation

Put eggs and cheese in a bowl, add melted butter, salt and beat to a paste-like state. Add almond and coconut flour (coconut through a sieve), baking powder, sugar substitute, vanillin to this mixture. Mix everything well, add zest and slightly chopped nuts. We mix.

Lubricate the form with oil and spread the dough. We compact so that there are no voids. It is better to take a metal or paper form, and wrap it with foil.

Put in an oven heated to 180 degrees for 40-50 minutes (until a dry skewer). Turn off the oven and leave for another 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven, cover with a towel and keep until completely cool.

Prepare the glaze: add erythritol to dry milk and mix. Add 2 tbsp. l. of hot water, mix and grind well. Leave for 5 minutes.

If the glaze is runny (because the size of the tablespoons is different), add a little dry milk and grind.

Grease the belt and decorate to your taste.

And the famous cook and food blogger Lisa Glinska told how to make yeast-free cheese paste.

Read also: It will be delicious even for a lazy housewife: a quick cheese cake on “night” dough

123

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram