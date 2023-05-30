Different sports were put into play in recreational venues in Comfacauca – news

Competitions in all disciplines gave their best in the tournament of the Box.

The different sports venues of the Pisojé and Comfacauca Olympic Village recreation centers were taken over by 500 athletes who competed in soccer (male and female), swimming, tennis, among other activities, in the competitive days organized by the Fund, with in order to promote active life, healthy competition and family reunion.

The athletes demonstrated their skills and their passion for the sport that contributes to the development of the human being, to their physical and mental health, while strengthening friendships.

Likewise, the Comfacauca Internal Tournament was held the previous Saturday at the Pisojé recreational center, in the male and female categories, with the participation of 120 employees of the Fund. This day, which was sponsored by the Well-being office, had as winners in the male modality, the team Machine and in the Women’s, the team The Warriors.

Meanwhile, on Sunday May 28, the Libre Soccer Tournament was played, in which eight teams and more than 176 people participated; Among the participating groups were Movilidad Futura, ArgCafe Argelia, DIM, Larry FC, Tecniconfites, Just Do It, among others.

Las Guerreras women’s soccer team.

Likewise, the sports day in the Olympic Village consisted of three activities: the Step Class, in the ballroom of the Comfacauca gym, directed by the instructor Julián Flor. The Adult Swimming Festival, in which 82 athletes took part, among them 12 older adults, from the Sports Training Schools, who measured their abilities in the water.

For this activity, the participants faced each other in the 4x25m combined, 25m freestyle, 25m breaststroke, 25m backstroke, and 25m butterfly tests. At the end of the competition, the first, second and third places were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

La Máquina men’s soccer team.

The third activity organized in the Olympic Village corresponded to the V Tennis Cup. More than 130 athletes jumped to the professional courts, who showed their skills in white sport.

Step class, directed by instructor Julián Flor, from Gym Comfacauca.

These matches were decisive and left as finalists:

Ignacio Andrés Gaviria and Nicolás Villegas, Children’s Category

María Alejandra Noguera and Axel Andrés, Fourth Category B.

Gabriela Castro and Santiago Lara, Fourth Category A

José Tobar and Juan Camilo Zapata, Third Category.

The final of this tournament will take place on Saturday, June 3.

Participant in the Fifth Comfacauca Tennis Cup 2023

Additionally, the children’s tennis festival was held in which around 20 boys and girls from the Sports Schools participated, an activity that allowed them to spend a day with family and friends around the sport.

Adult swimming awards, first, second and third place.

On the other hand, the walk to Cerro las Tres Cruces was developed, which began its journey from the Guayacanes recreation center and allowed participants to connect with nature and at the same time exercise.