Difficult public order in Cauca

Tension continues in several towns in Cauca due to public order problems in this region.

In an event that occurred in the village of Hueco Lindo, a rural area of ​​Argelia, south of the department, seven peasants were injured after an explosive device fell near the place where they were.

At the scene, an unexploded mortar shell was found.

The Regional Ombudsman in Cauca, Daniel Molano, confirmed that “seven people were affected, one of them seriously who had to be sent to the city of Popayán. The concern is that situations continue to arise where the most affected is the citizen.

Molano stated that this new attack against the civilian population and the constant fighting leave more than 60 families displaced.

The Commander of the Specific Command of Cauca, Brigadier General Federico Mejía stated that in this town, the Army is maintaining an offensive against the ‘Carlos Patiño’ dissidence and that in the midst of the operations it has managed to neutralize several of its members, in addition to cause damage to them.

On the road that leads from Guachené to Caloto, a policeman was injured when a grenade was thrown at a uniformed checkpoint that was advancing the deployment of preventive plans to search and control people and vehicles.

The Commander of the Cauca Police Department, Colonel Ricardo Archila reported that “a uniformed officer was affected by stunning and was immediately transferred to a care center. The Police reject these acts.

In the area where the attack took place there are dissidents of the Farc but also common criminal organizations.

Hours earlier in the north of the department, presumed members of the Dagoberto Ramos illegal structure installed two illegal checkpoints.

At the sites there was a fight with the Army, several drivers were forced to stop their march, a public service bus was traversed and a violent action against the troops was frustrated with the use of two cylinders with explosives.

There is maximum alert in the entire department due to the order of the Farc dissident leaders to carry out warlike actions against the public force, especially the Police.

In addition, there is an alert among the authorities for unconventional devices that are being used by armed groups in rural Cauca, the Regional Ombudsman’s Office reported.

One of those was left in the municipality of Páez where experts managed to deactivate two explosive devices installed in the middle of the main park.

