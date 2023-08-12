The Arabian market, the Saudi League also want Luis Alberto. Zaniolo can fly to the premiership

A lot of money and a lot of time available, the transfer window in Saudi Arabia only closes on 20 September, the clubs in the Saudi League are lurking to strengthen themselves again by involving as many champions as possible. In the viewfinder now there is even NEYMAR. According to rumors, the Brazilian from Paris Saint Germain would above all have the desire to be able to return to Barcelonaa club that does not currently have the economic strength to sign him unlike the Arabs.

Meanwhile, he left for Paris from the Catalan team Ousmane DEMBELE’, paid over 50 million euros. The other official shot is to Harry KANE al Bayern Monacowhich he paid to have the captaincy of England 100 million euros, plus another 10 in bonuses, to Tottenham. Both, for the moment, have escaped the sirens of Arabia, signing lucrative contracts with the new companies.

Instead, the Spaniard is awaiting news from his native Lazio LUIS ALBERTO, courted by Al Nassr, rival Riyadh team of Al Hilal where Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has landed. In Premier League it might move instead Nicolò ZANIOLO, given that Aston Villa, also through the mouth of Unai Emery, said they were very interested in the former Giallorossi. To greet Roma this year is Nemanja MATIC, who moved to France, to Rennes, for 3 million euros including bonuses. Tiago Pinto tried in vain to keep him and is now working for the replacement, identified in PAREDES. With PSG, the Giallorossi GM is trying to close a double deal since he is also negotiating Renato SANCHESanother old acquaintance of A.

Speaking of Paris SG, the news comes from Spain that La Liga has reported the Parisian club to the European Commission. Thanks to Qatari money, it is the accusing hypothesis, it would seriously distort the market inside the Union. They will face Kane as an opponent in the Bundesliga against Atalantino Joakim MAEHLE and the interist Robin GOSENS. For Danish it is official the transfer to Wolfsburg for 13 million overall after two and a half seasons. The striker is also leaving Bergamo Emmanuel LATTE LATH, sold outright to English Championship team Middlesbrough. As for GOSENS, Inter has reached an agreement with Union Berlin for the transfer of the left winger paid 15 million euros including bonuses. The Brazilian will replace him in Simone Inzaghi’s squad CARLOS AUGUSTOtaken in loan from Monza with an obligation to buy at 13 million. Inter sees Marko leave ARNAUTOVIC: Bologna considers the forward non-transferable.

Real Madrid are looking for a goalkeeper and have Chelsea’s Spaniard in their sights KEPA Arrizabalaga, which he would like to bring as a dowry to Carlo Ancelotti with the loan formula with option to buy from the London club. The track that leads therefore seems abandoned Yassine Bounou, the Moroccan who will be playing in the African Cup of Nations in January and February and for whom Sevilla are asking a little too much, seems to be around twenty 20 million.

