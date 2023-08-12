Home » Coppa Italia Cagliari-Palermo: over 14,000 spectators present
World

Coppa Italia Cagliari-Palermo: over 14,000 spectators present

by admin

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 9 minutes ago

Cagliari Calcio announces through its official website that 14917 are present at the Unipol Domus for the match against Palermo. The article Coppa Italia Cagliari-Palermo: over 14,000 spectators appears to be the first on Ilovepalermocalcio.

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Coppa Italia Cagliari-Palermo: over 14,000 spectators appeared 9 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)\?(?=&|$)|\?\?/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Family and community - World and Mission

You may also like

PJ Dowzer signed for KK Partizan | Sport

Harry Kane lost to Leipzig in the Supercup...

Prati gets complicated, Cagliari has presented a higher...

Missing 12-year-old girl found in Bari – News

PJ Dowzer in Partizan | Sport

In Hawaii the worst disaster ever, already 80...

Samardzic, Inter’s no to new summit with his...

Former Deputy Emilio Corea Declines Political Comeback After...

The Hawaii disaster, over 80 dead in the...

What Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter looks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy