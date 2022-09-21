On September 21, Beijing time, Timberwolves general Edwards was fined by the league. Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets didn’t think it was a big deal to watch the fun, and expressed his objections in a post.

Edwards paid the price for his openness. He was penalized by the league and fined $40,000 for uploading inappropriate comments against homosexuals.

For a player of his caliber, $40,000 is obviously small. The Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon may have also felt the penalty was too small, sending a tweet with only three thumbs down emojis.

Gordon meant or was dissatisfied with this, thinking that the fine was too small to have a warning effect at all.

After tweeting, Gordon may not feel very good, and immediately deleted it, but was screenshotted by netizens.

Gordon’s intention is not very clear, and some netizens believe that Gordon is against the league’s fine on Edwards.

What his real intentions are, we will only know when he comes out to clarify. (Angkor)

