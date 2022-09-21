Many of us remember Sean Ryden as the face of Playstation, especially in the West. Layden left his post a few years ago, and Sony made the announcement on September 30, 2019. Layden later announced that he was retiring due to exhaustion.

It now appears that Layden has rested and has now accepted a position as a strategic advisor to Chinese tech giant Tencent. Layden announced his new job on LinkedIn.

“Update: I’m pleased to report that I recently joined the #Tencent Games as a strategic advisor. In this new role, I look forward to advising, assisting, and supporting the team at Tencent as they deepen their role in the greatness of my career. Activities and commitments within the industry that we have worked on part-time. We are at a defining moment in the age of gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible paths ahead, but only a few are deep, broadening, inclusive, enlightening, Inspiring and/or sustainable. I’m excited to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for this opportunity.

We Game Reactors wish the former console owner the best of luck in his new job.