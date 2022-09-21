Home Technology Former console boss Sean Ryden now works for Tencent – Gamereactor
Technology

Former console boss Sean Ryden now works for Tencent – Gamereactor

by admin
Former console boss Sean Ryden now works for Tencent – Gamereactor

Many of us remember Sean Ryden as the face of Playstation, especially in the West. Layden left his post a few years ago, and Sony made the announcement on September 30, 2019. Layden later announced that he was retiring due to exhaustion.

It now appears that Layden has rested and has now accepted a position as a strategic advisor to Chinese tech giant Tencent. Layden announced his new job on LinkedIn.

“Update: I’m pleased to report that I recently joined the #Tencent Games as a strategic advisor. In this new role, I look forward to advising, assisting, and supporting the team at Tencent as they deepen their role in the greatness of my career. Activities and commitments within the industry that we have worked on part-time. We are at a defining moment in the age of gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible paths ahead, but only a few are deep, broadening, inclusive, enlightening, Inspiring and/or sustainable. I’m excited to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for this opportunity.

We Game Reactors wish the former console owner the best of luck in his new job.

See also  "Fighting Whirlwind 6" public beta test plan, introducing "Fighting Land" and "World Tour" new system | 4Gamers

You may also like

The price of apps from the App Store...

Call of Duty League returns later this year...

The price of apps from the App Store...

Counterintuitive online marketing based on substance and taking...

3v1 cute co-fighting shooter “Goonya Monster” party new...

How to choose devices for games

Margaret Hamilton and the code written for Apollo...

AMA: dDAO x Matters “Decentralized Collaborative Writing Project”...

“Online advertising must and can respect privacy.” The...

Robots and algorithms in elementary school, where are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy