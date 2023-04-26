Home » Digital future: IGF launches a consultation to collect ideas and opinions
News

Digital future: IGF launches a consultation to collect ideas and opinions

by admin

What should the digital future look like? In view of the release of the Global Digital Compactthe code that should outline shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all, the Internet Governance Forum Italy has launched a public consultation with the aim of gathering ideas, opinions and suggestions from the national community.

The contributions requested must mainly concern the priority digital issues indicated in the Global Digital Compact, namely:

1. connect all people to the Internet, including all schools;

2. avoid Internet fragmentation;

3. protect personal data;

4. enforcement of human rights online;

5. introduce accountability policies that target discrimination and misleading content;

6. promote the regulation of artificial intelligence;

7. the digital commons as a global public good.

To send your considerations, the IGF Italia community has made available this formavailable until February 28, 2023.

More information is available on IGF Italia website or you can write to [email protected]

See also  Van collides with a car after being overtaken: two injured, a woman seriously

You may also like

NATIONAL CINEMA MUSEUM OF TURIN – Sold-out with...

Ilon Wikland’s previously unseen works arrived in Haapsallu

ExxonMobil will stop operating in Colombia

another bearish reversal, next support at $26,580 By...

El Salvador maintains a reduction in cases and...

Eln generates 12% of criminal activity and gangs...

There will be strong winds, cooling and sandy...

“Don’t you define yourself as an anti-communist?”

Authorities destroy drugs seized in the eastern part...

Ministry of Agriculture announces delivery of Agricultural Packages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy