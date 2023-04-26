Digital future: IGF launches a consultation to collect ideas and opinions

What should the digital future look like? In view of the release of the Global Digital Compactthe code that should outline shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all, the Internet Governance Forum Italy has launched a public consultation with the aim of gathering ideas, opinions and suggestions from the national community.

The contributions requested must mainly concern the priority digital issues indicated in the Global Digital Compact, namely:

1. connect all people to the Internet, including all schools;

2. avoid Internet fragmentation;

3. protect personal data;

4. enforcement of human rights online;

5. introduce accountability policies that target discrimination and misleading content;

6. promote the regulation of artificial intelligence;

7. the digital commons as a global public good.

To send your considerations, the IGF Italia community has made available this formavailable until February 28, 2023.

More information is available on IGF Italia website or you can write to [email protected]