Digital identity card: validity and advantages to carry out procedures

THE TRANSFORMATION Digital in Colombia has been gaining ground in recent years, this has been accelerated by the pandemic and the need to carry out procedures and processes from a computer or cell phone in an efficient manner. Every day, issues such as interoperability, data management and digitization are part of the national discussion, on the one hand, it represents an opening to progress, and on the other, a complex situation in a country with a worrying digital divide.

There are multiple challenges to face, however, the digitalization of official documents such as the identity card, are necessary to streamline processes, becoming a reality that the country must assume in the best possible way.

“The great challenge facing the State is to make efficient use of resources and allow citizens timely and agile access to services and procedures in areas of interest, as important as family, health, housing, education, delivery of bonds, among others, without asking the citizens for information that already exists in the State records”, comments Jose FuentealbaSales Manager of InterSystems, a leading company in digital transformation, regarding the recent trend of the government to generate digital migrations.

Although it has many advantages, it is necessary to emphasize that the digital ID is valid for 10 years, that is, after this time it is essential to request a duplicate, since according to the National Registry, the security of this document is based on biometrics and each individual can change morphologically over time.

A close example regarding the digital ID is Chile, which has a digital civil registry, saving users costs and expanding the response capacity to carry out their proceedings with the State or private entities.