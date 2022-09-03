Original title: Digital Technology and Cultural Tourism Industry Advantages Integrate Shining Service Trade Fair

CNR Beijing, September 3 (Reporter Sun Lujin) According to a report by the Voice of China “News and Newspaper Digest” of the Central Radio and Television Station, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be one of the nine thematic exhibitions of cultural and tourism services. , give full play to the integration advantages of digital technology and the cultural tourism industry, present many innovative products and applications, and create an immersive viewing experience for the audience.

The 8K projection technology, glasses-free 3D technology and other new film technologies in the booth of the China Film Museum will bring a new audio-visual experience to the audience.

Xie Ye, Director of the Cinema Department of the China Film Museum: Chinese films are becoming more and more developed and mature, and film-related technologies are also developing rapidly. It will not take a long time for the story content of the film, the means of realization, and the performance of the box office to form a benign form. of interaction.

This year, Beijing’s “Park Gift” entered the Service Trade Fair for the third time. The Summer Palace AR digital postcards allowed the audience to break the boundaries of time and space and bring digital cultural and creative products home.

In this CIFTIS, the offline exhibition area of ​​the cultural and tourism service thematic exhibition is 14,700 square meters, and two themed exhibition areas of “new cultural engine” and “creative new life” have been set up. There are 47 strong and industry leading enterprises.

Zhang Jinlin, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee: It highlights the integration of culture and technology. Like the virtual display of our deep-sea probe, the audience can get a lot of new experiences here.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: