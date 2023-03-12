The BSI has published a current IT security notice for HPE FlexFabric 5700 switches. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for HPE FlexFabric 5700 switches on March 10th, 2023. The operating system Applicance and the product HPE Switch are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: HPE Security Bulletin (Stand: 09.03.2023).

Security Advisory for HPE FlexFabric 5700 Switches – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

HPE FlexFabric 5700 Switches Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

A switch is an active network device that forwards data packets at the Data Link Layer (Layer 2) of the OSI model.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in HPE FlexFabric 5700 switches to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2022-37940.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Applicance

Products

HPE Switch FlexFabric 5700 < R2432P61 (cpe:/h:hp:switch)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

HPE Security Bulletin vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=hpesbnw04398en_us&hprpt_id=ALERT_HPE_3043719&jumpid=em_pom8nu6hj_aid-520066529

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for HPE FlexFabric 5700 Switches. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/10/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

