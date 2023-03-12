Healthy and of age Anyone who wants to donate must be healthy, 18 years or older and weigh at least 50 kilograms. However, first-time donors must not be older than 60 years and repeat donors must not be older than 68 years. Anyone over the age of 60 or 68 can donate blood if a doctor decides on an individual basis.

do good for others So far, blood cannot be produced artificially. Millions of Germans depend on donations from their fellow human beings: after accidentsat The operationin the Krebs­therapie. The fact that so much blood is needed is primarily due to medical advances – apart from stockpiling for disasters: many operations and transplants that require blood transfusions were previously not feasible. In addition, Germans are getting older and are more at risk of developing cancer as they get older. Preparations based on donated blood are an important part of cancer therapy. © Stiftung Warentest

do good for yourself Blut­hoch­druck gegen­steuern. Anyone who donates is also doing something good for themselves. Research by the Berlin Charité has found that high blood pressure levels can drop over the course of several blood donations. This can support high blood pressure therapy. Bloodletting is useful for people with certain diseases who have too much iron in their blood or too many red blood cells. Gesund­heits-Check inklusive. Before each blood donation, a small routine health check is carried out: measuring blood pressure, hemoglobin and temperature. After the donation, the blood is tested for infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and hepatitis C or HI viruses. This gives the donor the assurance that the blood is free of such pathogens. See also Does High Blood Pressure Make You Sleepy? The study explains the answer know blood group. After the first donation there is the Blutspende­ausweis. The blood group of the donor is also noted in this. If you always carry your ID card with you, you can get help more quickly in an emergency.

Here’s a healthy way to donate drink a lot Drinking plenty of fluids before and after the donation helps to prevent and compensate for the loss of fluids. Best: Water or unsweetened tea. rest. Plan about an hour for the preliminary discussion and donation. The actual donation takes five to ten minutes. Then you should give your body half an hour of rest to recover. Enjoy your meal. Eating before and after the donation stabilizes the circulation. Iron-rich foods are good, such as egg yolks, lentils and millet, oatmeal in muesli or meat such as beef liver. carry passport. Every first-time donor receives a passport, blood group and Rhesus factor are noted there. There should be a minimum of 56 days between two whole blood donations.