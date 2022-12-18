Listen to the audio version of the article

Countdown to the digital terrestrial switch off. Starting from 21 December, the broadcasts of Rai, Mediaset and other low-quality broadcasters based on MPEG-2 technology will be interrupted to allow for the transition to the new high-quality DVB-T2 standard. From that day, users will be able to enjoy HD channels and new services, but only using compatible televisions or decoders.

Superior image quality

The transition to the new digital terrestrial standard, determined by the need to free up the 700 Mhz band, widely used in Italy, especially by local TVs, to make room for the 5G network for telephone operators, will make it possible to enjoy very higher than the current one, to receive more channels and to take advantage of new services.

Ministry campaign

The new communication campaign of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy started on 4 December. «To view the programs correctly, it may be necessary to re-tune your devices – it is explained -; if, even after having carried out the re-tuning, reception problems persist or the channels are not visible at all, it will be necessary to replace your TV or your decoder with an HD compatible device».

Broadcasters for their part – recalls Confindustria Radio TV – have launched their own communication campaigns to inform the population of the date of complete decommissioning of MPEG-2, including the so-called “girths” providing information on programs still broadcast with this technology. As CRTV had anticipated in its own press release in October, the broadcasters had decided to set a common date to direct the communication to the public, in particular towards the weakest segments of the population and the bonuses still available (home decoders for low-income pensioners income) and for the benefit of other system enterprises involved in the process (such as equipment manufacturers and resellers).

TV bonus platform no longer active

Since 12 November, with the funds depleted, the platform made available by the Revenue Agency to receive authorization for the release of TV and decoder bonuses is no longer active. The Ministry intended to refinance the measure for another year, but it seems that the subsidy will not be renewed.