Home News Digital terrestrial, the “switch off” is approaching: from 21 December only HD
News

Digital terrestrial, the “switch off” is approaching: from 21 December only HD

by admin
Digital terrestrial, the “switch off” is approaching: from 21 December only HD

Countdown to the digital terrestrial switch off. Starting from 21 December, the broadcasts of Rai, Mediaset and other low-quality broadcasters based on MPEG-2 technology will be interrupted to allow for the transition to the new high-quality DVB-T2 standard. From that day, users will be able to enjoy HD channels and new services, but only using compatible televisions or decoders.

Superior image quality

The transition to the new digital terrestrial standard, determined by the need to free up the 700 Mhz band, widely used in Italy, especially by local TVs, to make room for the 5G network for telephone operators, will make it possible to enjoy very higher than the current one, to receive more channels and to take advantage of new services.

Ministry campaign

The new communication campaign of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy started on 4 December. «To view the programs correctly, it may be necessary to re-tune your devices – it is explained -; if, even after having carried out the re-tuning, reception problems persist or the channels are not visible at all, it will be necessary to replace your TV or your decoder with an HD compatible device».

Broadcasters for their part – recalls Confindustria Radio TV – have launched their own communication campaigns to inform the population of the date of complete decommissioning of MPEG-2, including the so-called “girths” providing information on programs still broadcast with this technology. As CRTV had anticipated in its own press release in October, the broadcasters had decided to set a common date to direct the communication to the public, in particular towards the weakest segments of the population and the bonuses still available (home decoders for low-income pensioners income) and for the benefit of other system enterprises involved in the process (such as equipment manufacturers and resellers).

TV bonus platform no longer active

Since 12 November, with the funds depleted, the platform made available by the Revenue Agency to receive authorization for the release of TV and decoder bonuses is no longer active. The Ministry intended to refinance the measure for another year, but it seems that the subsidy will not be renewed.

You may also like

Ivrea, the writers accept the invitation of the...

Ukraine: that wind that from right to left,...

Defends her dog from the attack of a...

Santa Clauses arrive in Udine on vespas

Suem, ski mountaineer taken ill in Val di...

Tajani: «Exports are the key to reducing debt»

He falls in the town hall in Valprato,...

Cash and jewels: the thieves ransack the cottage...

Lerici, the Eco del Mare dribbles the taxman:...

Wolves, seventeen packs in the Alps. The expert:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy