“The memory I have is of a great friend, a great man and a great father: a professional. I have always had a friendly relationship with his family and with him in particular. He is a person who must set an example as a professional and as a man. He had the courage, the dignity to carry on a disease that was devastating. For us he is an example of dignity and above all of strength. He never let anything leak out, he always had a smile until the end. This it shows that he is a great man. He was a person who knew how to take responsibility.” Thus Claudio Lotito, president of Lazio, in the Campidoglio, at the funeral home, remembering Sinisa Mihajlovic, who won the Scudetto in the 2000 with the biancoceleste shirt. “We will do something in his name – added Lotito, who placed two shirts on the coffin – Unfortunately he was ill but everything got worse together: we will think of initiatives to celebrate his name as a testimonial of Lazio and of our world“.
Lotito’s doubts
A final farewell to the Serbian and also thoughts of all the people who suffer, including Gianluca Vialli, who has recently stepped aside from the national team to focus on how best to treat the disease that afflicts him: “I think we need to look into some issues, too often some diseases that could be linked to the type of stress and treatment,” said the Biancoceleste number one. “I understand that Vialli is also ill. We are talking about nothing, there is no scientific discourse, of course we must ask ourselves the question of why these things happen on a recurring basis”, Lotito pointed out. Finally, he added: “They also happen in ordinary life but it is more difficult for powerful and strong physicists to happen. I hope there is no connection, but we must ask ourselves 360-degree questions to investigate some types of diseases that begin to be numerous in our world“.
December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 16:35)
