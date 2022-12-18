“The memory I have is of a great friend, a great man and a great father: a professional. I have always had a friendly relationship with his family and with him in particular. He is a person who must set an example as a professional and as a man. He had the courage, the dignity to carry on a disease that was devastating. For us he is an example of dignity and above all of strength. He never let anything leak out, he always had a smile until the end. This it shows that he is a great man. He was a person who knew how to take responsibility.” Thus Claudio Lotito, president of Lazio, in the Campidoglio, at the funeral home, remembering Sinisa Mihajlovic, who won the Scudetto in the 2000 with the biancoceleste shirt. “We will do something in his name – added Lotito, who placed two shirts on the coffin – Unfortunately he was ill but everything got worse together: we will think of initiatives to celebrate his name as a testimonial of Lazio and of our world“.