When everything seemed on track for the first qualification of the Cesar team to the second phase of the Difútbol amateur tournaments, a defeat against Atlántico on Sunday afternoon left the locals eliminated from the U-17 Youth Soccer Championship whose zone was played on the Galo Celedón court in the Panama neighborhood of Valledupar.

Wilberto Pana’s team reached the last day depending on themselves and with a victory they secured one of the two places to the next phase, but an eliminated Atlanticense team damaged the ‘party’ and defeated them 3-2.

With eight points, Cesar was below Bolívar and Sucre who added 11 and 10, respectively.

Atlántico reached 9 points, leaving Cesarenses behind, while Magdalena and Córdoba finished with 2 and 1 points, respectively.

The contest is under-17 category and organized by the Amateur Division of Colombian Soccer (Difútbol), Mayor of Valledupar, the Institute of Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity, INDER Valledupar and the Cesar Soccer League.

THIS IS HOW THE ZONAL WAS

Bolivar 11 points

Sucre 10

Atlantic 9

Cesar 8

Magdalena 2

Córdoba 1

