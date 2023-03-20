Home News Disappointment Caesar! Another elimination from amateur football
News

Disappointment Caesar! Another elimination from amateur football

by admin
Disappointment Caesar! Another elimination from amateur football

When everything seemed on track for the first qualification of the Cesar team to the second phase of the Difútbol amateur tournaments, a defeat against Atlántico on Sunday afternoon left the locals eliminated from the U-17 Youth Soccer Championship whose zone was played on the Galo Celedón court in the Panama neighborhood of Valledupar.

Wilberto Pana’s team reached the last day depending on themselves and with a victory they secured one of the two places to the next phase, but an eliminated Atlanticense team damaged the ‘party’ and defeated them 3-2.

With eight points, Cesar was below Bolívar and Sucre who added 11 and 10, respectively.

Atlántico reached 9 points, leaving Cesarenses behind, while Magdalena and Córdoba finished with 2 and 1 points, respectively.

The contest is under-17 category and organized by the Amateur Division of Colombian Soccer (Difútbol), Mayor of Valledupar, the Institute of Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity, INDER Valledupar and the Cesar Soccer League.

THIS IS HOW THE ZONAL WAS
Bolivar 11 points
Sucre 10
Atlantic 9
Cesar 8

Magdalena 2
Córdoba 1

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

See also  Due to the closure of the Panamerican Highway, the ICA will allow the importation of animal feed - news

You may also like

orientation for creative companies — Enterprises

The boarding| Raul Andrade | The EC Republic

Colombia aims for the transformation of rail transport

Municipality of Naples – Worktable for childhood and...

𝐎𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨 𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐝𝐞...

Quibdó: four soldiers killed in helicopter accident

Chinese experts arrive in the United States! “Yaya”...

MOOC “Quality of digital services”, registration by March...

medical consultations, women’s football and cultural exchanges on...

Four dead leave Army helicopter accident in Quibdó

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy