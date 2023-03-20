Home News ITURI: medical consultations, women’s football and cultural exchanges on the menu of March 8, 2023 – Capsud.net
ITURI: medical consultations, women's football and cultural exchanges on the menu of March 8, 2023

ITURI: medical consultations, women's football and cultural exchanges on the menu of March 8, 2023

LILIANNE NYATCHA

Kinshasa, DRC, March 15, 2023/African Media Agency (AMA)/ Forty women survivors of sexual violence sensitized on the empowerment of women on March 8th. The police component (UNPOL) of MONUSCO which carried out this activity in Bunia in the province of Ituri, on the sidelines of the month of the woman, wants to help these women survivors of rape to take charge of themselves and meet their needs. . They have been trained in making popcorn, a business they can carry out as an income-generating activity.


Also on the sidelines of this celebration, the peacekeepers of the Bangladeshi contingent of MONUSCO also organized in Bunia a free medical consultation at the vocational training center of Camp Ndromo, a camp that hosts all the military contingents of MONUSCO. About sixty women from the Bunia region, who benefited from it, were delighted with this initiative, which made it possible to strengthen ties with the populations. Four doctors including a psychiatrist were assigned to this operation.

Some people who consulted received free medicines and others were referred to various local health structures.

In the locality of Gina, still in the province of Ituri, the female peacekeepers of the Nepalese contingent played a friendly football match against the women of the locality within the framework of the World Day of Women’s Rights. A moment of symbiosis which attracted many inhabitants. This match was placed under the sign of peace and community cohesion.

This meeting, which resulted in the victory of the women of Gina, was also a moment of cultural exchange with the presentation of traditional dances from Nepal and the DRC. Poems in tribute to women and messages of peace, unity and awareness for the improvement of women’s rights were also transmitted.

After Gina, the Nepalese contingent also organized on March 13, still within the framework of World Women’s Rights Day, a cultural exchange program in Fataki, to promote social cohesion.

Fifty-five members of the Lendu, Hema, Alur, Ngiti, Mungala communities (including eleven men) attended this celebration. In her speech, the president of the female leaders of Fataki said that “the women of the entity are tired of conflicts”.

She also denounced the violence they suffer such as rape, murder, kidnapping, sexual exploitation to name a few in the Djugu territory. The president of the women of Fataki encouraged women to make their voices heard for the implementation of the PDDRCS process which will make it possible to mitigate violence against women.

Distributed by African Media Agency pour MONUSCO

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)


