Carlos Alcaraz broke the streak of 19 consecutive victories of Daniil Medvedev with a 6-3 and 6-2 at the end of Masters 1000 de Indian Wells and from tomorrow it will exceed Novak Djokovic to return to number one in the world rankings.

The 19-year-old Spaniard he led the game from the start, the first time the two had reached the Indian Wells final. He managed to break the serve from his entry rival to go up 2-0 and only gave up six points with his service, winning the first set in 36 minutes.

He Russian Medvedevfifth seed, who was looking to add another title to those achieved in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai last month, he was unable to take control and had no response to the Spaniard’s brilliance for the rest of the match.

Alcaraz broke the serve at first from his opponent in the first game of the second set and quickly went 2-0, while Medvedev, resigned, gave up 10 consecutive points from the first set.





The hard-hitting Spaniard continued to drag Medvedev from corner to corner and consolidated another break for a commanding 4-0 lead, barely breaking a sweat, as he wrapped up a seemingly stress-free win at 70 minutes without facing any breaking point.

The victory meant the tercer trofeo ATP Masters 1000 for 19-year-old Alcaraz, who became the youngest world number one in September when he won the US Open and held that position for 20 weeks until Djokovic regained it in January.

Carlos: King of the Desert 👑 The moment @carlosalcaraz won his 3rd Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/ycdmcRahTk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 20, 2023



